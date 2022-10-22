Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix

Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 10 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday.

The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot.

Authorities detained a possible suspect close to where the shooting happened. No names were released.

Valley Metro says the trains are seeing delays of up to 25 minutes due to police activity.

