Shooting breaks out on light rail train in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a man was shot on the light rail in downtown Phoenix on Saturday.
The shooting was reported in a train car near 1st Avenue and Van Buren on Oct. 22. When officers arrived, they found one man who had been shot.
Authorities detained a possible suspect close to where the shooting happened. No names were released.
Valley Metro says the trains are seeing delays of up to 25 minutes due to police activity.