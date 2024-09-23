Man found shot on University of Arizona volleyball courts
TUCSON, Ariz. - A shooting late Sunday night on the campus of the University of Arizona in Tucson is under investigation.
U of A Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 22 near Sonora Hall, located near Park Avenue and 4th Street.
When officers got to the scene, they found a man shot on the volleyball courts.
The victim was only identified as a Pima Community College student. His current condition is unknown.
No one else was hurt in the shooting.
Police say they are searching for the suspect.
