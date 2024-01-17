Man gets probation in theft of $105K worth of equipment at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

A man who stole more than $100,000 worth of equipment from the 2023 Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has avoided time behind bars, as part of a plea agreement.

On Wednesday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced 37-year-old George Rodriguez to 12 months of probation and ordered him to pay restitution.

Rodriguez was charged with a Class 2 felony, but pleaded guilty in December to a lesser count, a Class 5 felony.

George Rodriguez

Police say he and another person were caught on surveillance video driving to a parking garage last February in downtown Phoenix, where four projection lights and a power distributor were stolen.

Officers say the equipment was found in the backyard of Rodriguez's home in Phoenix.