Expand / Collapse search

Man gets probation in theft of $105K worth of equipment at Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

By
Published 
Updated 7:28PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A man who stole more than $100,000 worth of equipment from the 2023 Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has avoided time behind bars, as part of a plea agreement.

On Wednesday, a Maricopa County Superior Court judge sentenced 37-year-old George Rodriguez to 12 months of probation and ordered him to pay restitution.

Rodriguez was charged with a Class 2 felony, but pleaded guilty in December to a lesser count, a Class 5 felony.

George Rodriguez

$100K in property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix

The Super Bowl Experience kicked off in downtown Phoenix this weekend, just days away from the big game. Police say $100,000 worth of property was stolen from the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix on Saturday. Police said that "production property" was stolen from a third-party vendor parked at the event.

Police say he and another person were caught on surveillance video driving to a parking garage last February in downtown Phoenix, where four projection lights and a power distributor were stolen.

Officers say the equipment was found in the backyard of Rodriguez's home in Phoenix.

Man gets probation in theft of $105K of equipment at Super Bowl Experience