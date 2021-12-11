Man gets vaccinated up to 10 times in a single day

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
13
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
High Wind Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
High Wind Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
from TUE 6:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Rio Verde/Salt River, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Man gets vaccinated up to 10 times in a single day

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Updated December 13, 2021 8:18AM
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX 5 NY
child-vaccine article

Child receives the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine from Pharmacist. (Credit: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW ZEALAND - A man in New Zealand may have taken health recommendations a bit too far when he got vaccinated against COVID-19 as many as 10 times in a single day.

According to Stuff, the man visited several vaccination centers to get the shots and was paid to do so. The publication had already reported in October that people may have been assuming the identities of others and getting COVID-19 vaccinations on their behalf, in order to allow unvaccinated people to enjoy the same privileges as the vaccination.

"We are taking this matter very seriously. We are very concerned about this situation and are working with the appropriate agencies," said Astrid Koornneef, the New Zealand Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 vaccine and immunization program group manager.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

It is unknown where, exactly, the man got his shots, but Koornneef recommended he should seek clinical advice as soon as possible.

Nikki Turner, a professor at Auckland University, told Stuff that there was no data on the safety of receiving so many vaccines in a single day.

MAN TRIES TO GET VACCINE IN FAKE ARM

"This is definitely not recommended," she said. "We have no evidence as to what side effects somebody would have with this amount of vaccine."

New Zealand has only had 44 COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. 