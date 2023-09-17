Man hospitalized after being stabbed in Scottsdale, PD says
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating a stabbing Sunday afternoon that left a man hospitalized.
The incident happened near Granite Reef and McDowell roads on Sept. 17.
The victim was taken to the hospital and expected to be OK, police say.
A man was detained in connection to the incident, but no arrest has been detailed by officers.
There's no word on what led up to the incident.
Map of where the incident happened: