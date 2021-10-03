Man hurt in Mesa drive-by shooting; suspect still on the loose

article

A man was taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Mesa early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers received a report about the shooting near Sossaman and Elliot roads at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 3.

Police found a injured victim laying on the ground, and they were hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspected vehicle involved was described as a black SUV, but authorities did not provide a suspect description. Neither the vehicle or the alleged shooter have been found.

