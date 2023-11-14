Man in critical condition after electrical box explosion at Phoenix Home Depot, firefighters say

A man is in critical condition after an electrical box explosion at a Home Depot in Phoenix, authorities said.

Phoenix firefighters said the explosion happened Tuesday around 10:07 a.m. at the store near 36th Street and Thomas Road.

Firefighters said the man was working in an electrical room at the back of the store when the incident happened. Crews said he was transported to the hospital with significant burns to his face and hands.

Fire crews were able to keep the fire from the explosion from spreading. Officials said the store was closed for a short time but is back open for business.

Authorities said no one else was injured in the incident. The man is not being identified at this time.



The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

A man is in critical condition after an electrical box explosion on Nov. 14 at a Home Depot in Phoenix, authorities said.

Map of where the incident happened