Man in critical condition following a Phoenix shooting near 26th Avenue and Camelback Road

A man is in critical condition following a Phoenix shooting on Saturday, March 13, says the police department.

At around 4:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting near 26th Avenue and Camelback Road. There they found a man with shooting injuries.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police spoke to witnesses at the scene and say they learned those involved in the shooting may have been engaged in illegal activity beforehand.

No further information is available.