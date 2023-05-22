Man indicted for murder in death of Phoenix hiker

A man has been indicted by a grand jury in the murder of Lauren Heike, a hiker who was found dead on a north Phoenix trail.

Zion William Teasley, 22, was arrested earlier this month in Heike's murder. According to court documents, Heike was stabbed 15 times. Her body was found on April 29 near Mayo Boulevard and Scottsdale Road.

Teasley was indicted with one count of first-degree murder.

"My heart goes out to the victim’s family and the pain they are experiencing losing their loved one in this manner," said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. "Our office will work diligently to seek justice for Lauren and her family."