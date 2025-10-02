Expand / Collapse search

Man indicted for Mesa stabbing of mom, 2 daughters: MCAO

Published  October 2, 2025 12:59pm MST
Lowell Tucker Dorn (Mesa PD)

    • Lowell Dorn, 23, has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with a Mesa triple stabbing.
    • Police say Dorn stabbed a woman and her two daughters while they were sleep inside an apartment near Dobson and Broadway Roads last month.
    • Dorn is accused of attempted murder, burglary and aggravated assault.

MESA, Ariz. - A man accused of a triple stabbing in the East Valley that left a woman and her two daughters injured has been indicted by a grand jury.

Lowell Dorn, 23, is accused of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count each of burglary and aggravated assault, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Oct. 2.

The backstory:

On Sept. 17, police say a woman and her two teenage daughters were asleep inside their apartment near Dobson and Broadway Roads when they were violently stabbed by a suspect.

One of the victims was able to escape the apartment and call for help. All three victims survived.

What's next:

Dorn was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He's currently jailed on a $2 million cash bond. His trial is scheduled for January 27, 2026.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news release from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and a FOX 10 report on Sept. 18, 2025.

