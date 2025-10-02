Man indicted for Mesa stabbing of mom, 2 daughters: MCAO

article

A man accused of a triple stabbing in the East Valley that left a woman and her two daughters injured has been indicted by a grand jury.

Lowell Dorn, 23, is accused of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count each of burglary and aggravated assault, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Oct. 2.

The backstory:

On Sept. 17, police say a woman and her two teenage daughters were asleep inside their apartment near Dobson and Broadway Roads when they were violently stabbed by a suspect.

One of the victims was able to escape the apartment and call for help. All three victims survived.

What's next:

Dorn was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He's currently jailed on a $2 million cash bond. His trial is scheduled for January 27, 2026.

