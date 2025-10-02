Man indicted for Mesa stabbing of mom, 2 daughters: MCAO
MESA, Ariz. - A man accused of a triple stabbing in the East Valley that left a woman and her two daughters injured has been indicted by a grand jury.
Lowell Dorn, 23, is accused of two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one count each of burglary and aggravated assault, the Maricopa County Attorney's Office said on Oct. 2.
The backstory:
On Sept. 17, police say a woman and her two teenage daughters were asleep inside their apartment near Dobson and Broadway Roads when they were violently stabbed by a suspect.
One of the victims was able to escape the apartment and call for help. All three victims survived.
What's next:
Dorn was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He's currently jailed on a $2 million cash bond. His trial is scheduled for January 27, 2026.
Map of where the stabbing happened
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from a news release from the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and a FOX 10 report on Sept. 18, 2025.