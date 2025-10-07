Man injured in Phoenix gas station shooting, suspect sought

The Brief A man was shot and seriously injured at a Phoenix gas station near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road around 10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 6. Police detained a male juvenile at the scene after using a "less lethal tool." He was reportedly armed with a gun. However, detectives determined he was not the shooter. A second suspect is still on the run.



A man was hospitalized after being shot at a Phoenix gas station on Monday night, the police department said.

What we know:

On Oct. 6, officers responded to a shooting near 35th Avenue and Greenway Road at around 10 p.m.

"When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. He was stabilized and continues to receive treatment at the hospital," police said.

While there, officers reportedly saw a male juvenile running from the scene who was taken into custody after officers used a "less lethal tool." He reportedly had a gun, but it was determined he wasn't the shooter.

"Detectives determined he was not the shooter, and a second suspect remains outstanding. Both were seen on the property together," police said.

Map of the area where the shooting happened

What's next:

The juvenile is accused of weapons violation and will be referred to the juvenile court center. Detectives are using leads to find and arrest the second suspect.

There's no word about what led up to the shooting.

No names have been released in this case.