Man kidnapped woman, took her car in north Phoenix: police

A man accused of kidnapping a woman and stealing her vehicle in north Phoenix has been arrested.

According to police, the incident happened at around midnight on Oct. 3 near Cave Creek and Mountain View Roads.

The suspect contacted a woman about test driving her vehicle. The woman agreed but reportedly became "fearful" of the man and asked to be let out of the car.

Police say the man refused to let the woman out and drove her around for an hour. Eventually, the suspect dropped the woman off at the original location and took off. The suspect was later found by police and arrested.

Jiovany Acosta

The suspect originally refused to give his name to police, but he has since been identified as 30-year-old Jiovany Acosta. He was booked into jail and is accused of multiple charges, including kidnapping.

Where the incident happened: