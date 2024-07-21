Man killed, 2 others hurt in three-car crash in Phoenix, PD says

article

A man was killed in a three-car crash on Saturday night in Phoenix, the police department said.

The crash happened just before 9:15 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on July 20.

"Preliminary information suggests that a vehicle traveling westbound on Bethany Home Road collided with another vehicle after that second vehicle made a westbound turn onto Bethany Home Road from 19th Avenue. Both vehicles were displaced into oncoming traffic causing a second collision with a third vehicle traveling eastbound on Bethany Home Road," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

Three people were hurt and one of them, a man, died. That man hasn't been identified.

"The man that suffered the fatal injury was the driver of this third vehicle. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision at this time. Speed does appear to be a factor in the collision," Sgt. Scherer said. "Charging decisions will be made once the accident reconstruction process is complete."

No more information was provided by police.

Map of where the crash happened: