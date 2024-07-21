Man killed, 2 others hurt in three-car crash in Phoenix, PD says
PHOENIX - A man was killed in a three-car crash on Saturday night in Phoenix, the police department said.
The crash happened just before 9:15 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road on July 20.
"Preliminary information suggests that a vehicle traveling westbound on Bethany Home Road collided with another vehicle after that second vehicle made a westbound turn onto Bethany Home Road from 19th Avenue. Both vehicles were displaced into oncoming traffic causing a second collision with a third vehicle traveling eastbound on Bethany Home Road," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said.
Three people were hurt and one of them, a man, died. That man hasn't been identified.
"The man that suffered the fatal injury was the driver of this third vehicle. Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the collision at this time. Speed does appear to be a factor in the collision," Sgt. Scherer said. "Charging decisions will be made once the accident reconstruction process is complete."
No more information was provided by police.