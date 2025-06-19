Man killed in shooting near Phoenix strip mall, PD says
PHOENIX - A man was killed in a Phoenix shooting on the afternoon of Thursday, June 19.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue, police said. It appears it happened near a strip mall, where crime scene tape was strewn around a storefront.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A man who was nearby was detained by police. It's unknown if he was arrested, or what his connection to the shooting might be.
What we don't know:
No names have been released in this case.