Man killed in shooting near Phoenix strip mall, PD says

The Brief A man was killed in a shooting in Phoenix near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue on Thursday, June 19. Police say the man had at least one gunshot wound when he was found.



A man was killed in a Phoenix shooting on the afternoon of Thursday, June 19.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. near 16th Street and Glendale Avenue, police said. It appears it happened near a strip mall, where crime scene tape was strewn around a storefront.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A man who was nearby was detained by police. It's unknown if he was arrested, or what his connection to the shooting might be.

What we don't know:

No names have been released in this case.