Man on a motorcycle killed in Phoenix crash, PD says

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing into a car in Phoenix on Wednesday night.

The crash happened near 32nd Street and Roeser Road around 5:35 p.m. on Nov. 20.

"Officers got on scene and found the adult male driver of the motorcycle suffering from critical injuries. Phoenix Fire responded and took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The driver of the car stayed at the scene. The motorcyclist was not identified.

No further information was made available by the police.