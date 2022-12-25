Man on motorized scooter in Phoenix killed in head-on crash, police say

A man was killed while driving a scooter in Phoenix late Saturday night on Christmas Eve after he crashed head-on into a car.

Just before midnight, Thomas Michael Lee, 55, was reportedly headed west on Glendale Avenue near 2nd Street on a motorized scooter when he crossed over into eastbound traffic and crashed into a car.

"He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased by medical staff. Impairment is unknown," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

As for the driver of the car, they weren't hurt and impairment isn't believed to have played a role in the collision.

No more information is available.



