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Uncertainties for Arizonans ahead of Tax Day; Catholics respond to Trump's Pope criticism | Nightly Roundup

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Published  April 13, 2026 6:39pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
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PHOENIX - Arizona's debate over federal tax cuts creating uncertainty for some; Trump's criticism of Pope Leo draws response from Phoenix Catholic Diocese; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 13, 2026.

1. Uncertainties for AZ taxpayers ahead of Tax Day

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Tax Day: Arizona standoff over Big Beautiful Bill tax cuts affecting some people
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Tax Day: Arizona standoff over Big Beautiful Bill tax cuts affecting some people

As Tax Day approaches, a political standoff at the state capitol over adopting federal tax cuts is causing uncertainty for Arizona taxpayers.

2. Arizona Catholics respond to Trump's criticism of Pope Leo

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Phoenix Catholic bishop responds to Trump's criticism of Pope Leo
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Phoenix Catholic bishop responds to Trump's criticism of Pope Leo

In his statement, Phoenix Catholic Diocese Bishop John Dolan said the Pope is "not a politician, nor should he be reduced to one," after President Trump denounced Pope Leo as "weak on crime and terrible on foreign policy."

3. Mom arrested after deadly Valley freeway crash

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Girl killed, 3 other kids hurt in I-17 rollover crash; mother arrested
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Girl killed, 3 other kids hurt in I-17 rollover crash; mother arrested

A Phoenix woman has been arrested after a rollover crash on I-17 at Peoria Avenue left one of her children dead, and several of them hurt.

4. Witnesses describe plane landing on Phoenix roadway

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Witnesses describe 'miracle' landing of small plane on Phoenix roadway
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Witnesses describe 'miracle' landing of small plane on Phoenix roadway

A Republic Seabee aircraft made a successful emergency landing on 7th Street in Midtown Phoenix between Missouri and Colter avenues.

5. Robert Fisher case: 25 years later

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Is Robert Fisher dead or alive? Scottsdale police still pursuing leads after 25 years
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Is Robert Fisher dead or alive? Scottsdale police still pursuing leads after 25 years

From a $280 ATM withdrawal to a partial DNA profile, Scottsdale PD's John Heintzelman shares insights into the cold case of Robert Fisher, including challenges of aging evidence and lack of sightings.

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/13/26

Evening Weather Forecast - 4/13/26

Monday was cloudy and windy, bringing cooler temperatures across the state. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin has more on the approaching storm system bringing rain and more winds. 

Get the Full Forecast

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