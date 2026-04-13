Uncertainties for Arizonans ahead of Tax Day; Catholics respond to Trump's Pope criticism | Nightly Roundup

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Arizona's debate over federal tax cuts creating uncertainty for some; Trump's criticism of Pope Leo draws response from Phoenix Catholic Diocese; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, April 13, 2026.

1. Uncertainties for AZ taxpayers ahead of Tax Day

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2. Arizona Catholics respond to Trump's criticism of Pope Leo

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3. Mom arrested after deadly Valley freeway crash

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4. Witnesses describe plane landing on Phoenix roadway

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5. Robert Fisher case: 25 years later

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