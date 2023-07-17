Man scams drivers out of nearly $2K posing as parking lot attendant at soccer game

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
10
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flash Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM MST, Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 3:00 PM MST until MON 10:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind and Dust Advisory
until MON 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from MON 7:34 PM MST until TUE 1:45 AM MST, Yavapai County
Special Weather Statement
until MON 10:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins

Man scams drivers out of nearly $2K posing as parking lot attendant at soccer game

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Stations
da6befe9- article

Cincinnati Police said a man posed as a parking lot attendant, scamming drivers out of nearly $2,000. (Credit: Cincinnati Police)

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati Police are looking for a man who recently posed as a parking attendant at a soccer game, getting away with hundreds of dollars. 

Authorities released pictures of the suspect they believe posed as an attendant on July 9 at the Freestore Foodbank on 1141 Central Parkway between 2 and 3 p.m. local time. 

WXIX said the building was vacant, but owners allowed the surrounding space to be rented out as a parking lot to a third-party company, Tri-State Parking.

"We partnered with Tri-State Parking, and they said yeah, they would come in, and they’d operate it for us, and they would give us a little bit of money back," Free Store Foodbank President and CEO Kurt Reiber told WXIX. "So, that money we would get in would help us feed kids."

RELATED: Ohio highway chase started with Porsche stolen at gunpoint; ended with officer shot

Before Tri-State Parking employees arrived at the lot, the suspect had lured drivers to park in the location to attend the FC Cincinnati game, according to WXIX. 

The news outlet also reported that the man was able to scam drivers out of nearly $2,000.

"Basically, he set up fake cones and fake tickets and sold out the entire parking lot before Tri-State got there," Reiber added. "This was probably four or five hours before the game even started."

According to WXIX, Tri-State Parking employees spotted and confronted the fake parking lot attendant, but he left before police arrived.  

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 