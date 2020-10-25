Man sets fire to ballot box in Boston, destroying 35 ballots

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Red Flag Warning
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
Freeze Watch
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 8:00 AM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
from MON 7:00 PM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Man sets fire to ballot box in Boston, destroying 35 ballots

By AP Reporter
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
article

BOSTON - Massachusetts election officials say a fire was set in a Boston ballot drop box holding more than 120 ballots in what appears to have been a "deliberate attack."

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin's office said it has asked the FBI to investigate the fire that was set around 4 a.m. in a ballot drop box outside the Boston Public Library downtown.

Boston Police said an arson investigation is underway and released surveillance images of a person near the ballot box at that time.

Officials said there were 122 ballots inside the box when it was emptied Sunday morning and 87 of them were still legible and able to be processed.


 