Man shot dead at North Phoenix apartment identified; suspect sought

Phoenix Police officials have identified a man who was shot and killed on Dec. 22.

According to a statement released on Dec. 23, officers responded to a fight call at an apartment complex in the area of Northern Avenue and 19th Avenue at around 9:00 p.m., and when officers arrived, gunshots were heard.

"Officers went to investigate and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff," read a portion of the statement.

Police have identified the victim as 28-year-old Quincy McMillon.

"Details of what led up to the shooting are still under investigation," read a portion of the statement.

Police did not release any details on a suspect. Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

(Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso [480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446].)

