Man shot dead by police following domestic dispute, rampage that left 2 people hurt, officials with YCSO say

article

Officials with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating a shooting involving a Chino Valley police officer that left a suspect dead on Jan. 4.

The incident took place in Paulden, a town located north of the Prescott area. Deputies were called to the scene at around 10:15 a.m. for a domestic dispute.

"Current reports are that the unidentified suspect assaulted his brother with a hammer and fled the home," read a portion of the statement.

After the incident, officials with YCSO say the suspect fled to a nearby store, where he allegedly assaulted the store's manager before driving to the Paulden Community Center, where he threatened people inside with a gun.

"After leaving the Community Center, YCSO Deputies and Chino Valley PD found the suspect near a train trestle," according to the statement. "Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement, the suspect raised his gun to the officers, and Chino Valley PD was forced to fire on the man."

The brother, according to officials with YCSO, was taken to Flagstaff Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, but his condition is unknown. The store manager, meanwhile, was taken to Yavapai Regional Medical Center. His injuries were thought to be not as severe.

This story was reported on from Phoenix.

Other Arizona Crime Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app