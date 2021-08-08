Man shot dead in West Phoenix parking lot
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot in a parking lot near 95th Avenue and Camelback on Aug. 8.
Two officers in the area had been approached at 1:50 a.m. Sunday morning by witnesses who had said that someone had been shot.
The victim, identified only as a 47-year-old man, had been shot while sitting inside of a car. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.
The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
More crime news
- Teenage girl dead after being shot by relative in Phoenix home
- Man dies after being shot in car during North Phoenix robbery
- PD: Teen's body found in downtown Phoenix with 'obvious signs of trauma'
For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Advertisement