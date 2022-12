An investigation is underway in west Phoenix after police say multiple suspects forced their way into a home and shot a man.

The shooting happened near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the unidentified victim with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspects fled the scene after the shooting.

No further details have been released.

