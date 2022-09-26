Man shot during argument with suspects in Glendale

Police say an argument escalated into a shooting in Glendale, leaving a man injured.

Glendale Police say the incident happened during the early-morning hours of Sept. 26 near 43rd and Peoria Avenues.

"Officers learned an argument started inside an establishment between two adult male victims and multiple adult suspects," Det. Laura Lechuga said in a statement. "The argument continued outside when one of the male victims was shot."

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim is reportedly not cooperating with police, who believe there are no outstanding suspects.

No identities were released.

