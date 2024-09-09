Expand / Collapse search

Man shot during robbery at Phoenix Dairy Queen, 2 detained: PD

Published  September 9, 2024 6:44am MST
Police say a man was shot during a robbery at a Dairy Queen near 28th Drive and Cactus Road. Two people were detained in connection to the incident.

PHOENIX - Two people were detained after police say a man was shot during a robbery at a Dairy Queen in north Phoenix.

The incident happened on Sept. 8 near 28th Drive and Cactus Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the area following reports of a shooting.

When the officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.

"Officers learned that the victim was robbed and shot at as he returned fire," police said. "Two individuals were detained as detective [sic] continue to investigate this incident."

No identities were released.

Map of where the shooting happened