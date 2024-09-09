Man shot during robbery at Phoenix Dairy Queen, 2 detained: PD

The Brief A man was shot during a robbery at a Dairy Queen near 28th Drive and Cactus Road. The victim was hospitalized in an unknown condition. Two people were detained in connection to the incident.



Two people were detained after police say a man was shot during a robbery at a Dairy Queen in north Phoenix.

The incident happened on Sept. 8 near 28th Drive and Cactus Road.

Phoenix Police say officers responded to the area following reports of a shooting.

When the officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.

"Officers learned that the victim was robbed and shot at as he returned fire," police said. "Two individuals were detained as detective [sic] continue to investigate this incident."

No identities were released.

The Source Information for this story was provided by the public information officer for the Phoenix Police Department.

Map of where the shooting happened