Man shot during robbery at Phoenix Dairy Queen, 2 detained: PD
PHOENIX - Two people were detained after police say a man was shot during a robbery at a Dairy Queen in north Phoenix.
The incident happened on Sept. 8 near 28th Drive and Cactus Road.
Phoenix Police say officers responded to the area following reports of a shooting.
When the officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. His current condition is unknown.
"Officers learned that the victim was robbed and shot at as he returned fire," police said. "Two individuals were detained as detective [sic] continue to investigate this incident."
No identities were released.