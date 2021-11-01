Man shot following altercation at Avondale McDonalds drive-thru: police

Police say a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during a shooting at the drive-thru of an Avondale McDonald's fast-food restaurant over the weekend.

According to Avondale Police, officers responded to McDonald's on 99th Avenue and McDowell Road at 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 31 and found 18-year-old Ta'jahi Terrion Price with a gun and sleeping in a vehicle.

Due to the presence of the gun, police cleared the area and made several attempts to wake up Price without opening the vehicle.

"When the subject became responsive, there was an altercation and he sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds," police said.

Price was shot twice in his leg.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Glendale Police.

