Man shot in Glendale; 14 rounds picked up by ShotSpotter

The Brief Glendale Police say more than a dozen rounds were picked up by its ShotSpotter technology on Wednesday night. One of those rounds appears to have struck a man near Bethany Home Road and 61st Avenue.



A man was shot in Glendale on Wednesday night, the police department said.

What we know:

At around 9:32 p.m. on April 30, police said they got a ShotSpotter activation for 14 rounds in the middle of an apartment complex near Bethany Home Road and 61st Avenue.

"Officers arrived in the area and quickly found an adult male with a gunshot wound," Glendale Police Officer Moroni Mendez said.

Police say the suspect was reportedly chasing the victim with a gun before shooting him. The victim's injuries aren't life-threatening.

"Police located a nearby residence believed to be involved and contacted several subjects at that home. The suspect is still outstanding. The investigation is still ongoing and there is no further information at this time," police said.

Not far from this scene, Glendale Police officers were working to arrest an assault suspect at 43rd and Missouri avenues.

Map of where this incident happened: