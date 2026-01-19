Man shot and killed following home intrusion: PD

The Brief One person is dead following a shooting in Buckeye, according to police. The shooting happened in the area of Yuma Road and 237th Lane on the night of Jan. 18. Detectives say the shooting happened during a home invasion incident.



Police in Buckeye say they are investigating a shooting that has left an alleged home intruder dead.

What we know:

Per a statement released on Jan. 19, the shooting happened in the area of Yuma Road and 237th Lane.

"Just before 9:00 p.m. on January 18, 2026, Buckeye police responded to a shots fired call on Desert Bloom St. When officers arrived, they located a man inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and three other individuals who were not injured," read a portion of the statement.

Police say the alleged home intruder was declared dead at the scene. He is described as a man in his late 20s.

What they're saying:

Investigators say they learned that a mother and her two adult children were home at the time when they heard someone banging on their door.

"A woman answered the door, and the male intruder began to force his way into the home. A man in the home retrieved a handgun and went to the door just as the intruder broke through the security door and stepped inside. That is when the man fired at the intruder, striking him," detectives wrote.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the alleged home intruder by name.

Area where the incident happened