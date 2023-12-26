Man shot, killed in Phoenix; no suspects in custody

A man is dead following a shooting in Phoenix on Tuesday morning.

Phoenix Police say the shooting happened just before 4:15 a.m. on Dec. 26 at a home near 39th and Northern Avenues.

When officers got to the scene, they found 39-year-old Mark Maldonado inside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead.

Police say a man was detained in connection to the shooting, but he was later released.

"Currently, there are no suspects in custody. The investigation remains active," police said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Where the shooting happened