article

The Brief A man is dead following a shooting near 24th Street and McDowell Road. The victim has not been identified. No suspects are in custody.



No suspects are in custody after a shooting late Tuesday night left a man dead.

The shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Police officers responded to the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. The man died at the scene. He was not identified.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.