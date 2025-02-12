Man shot, killed by police in Gilbert

The Brief An officer-involved shooting on Feb. 12 left a man dead and a woman hurt near Higley and Williams Field Roads. Police say the shooting stemmed from reports of a man forcing a woman into a truck in Phoenix. The man was not identified. No officers were hurt.



An officer-involved shooting overnight in Gilbert left a man dead and a woman hurt.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department says the incident began at around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday when they responded to reports of a man forcing a woman into a truck near Interstate 10 and 51st Avenue.

Police say the truck was tracked to Gilbert, near Higley and Williams Field Roads, where the shooting occurred just after midnight on Feb. 12.

Both the man and the woman were shot. The man died, and the woman remains hospitalized.

No officers were hurt.

What we don't know:

The man was not identified and the woman's condition is unknown.

Police did not specify the relationship between the man and the woman.

It's also unclear what led officers to fire at the man and who shot the woman.

An officer-involved shooting near Higley and Williams Field Roads left a man dead and a woman hurt. No officers were injured.

What they're saying:

"The exact details are still under investigation, but our SAU teams were out there. They tried to use the grappler on the vehicle and that's when the officer-involved shooting happened," Phoenix PD Sgt. Brian Bower said.

Higley Road is closed south of Williams Field due to the investigation. The road reopened around 3:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information on the original incident in Phoenix to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Map of where the shooting happened