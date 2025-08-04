Man shot, killed in south Phoenix; 2 detained

The Brief A man was shot and killed on Aug. 3 near 27th Avenue and Broadway Road. The victim wasn't identified. Police say two adults were detained in connection with the shooting.



Two people were taken into custody after a shooting on Sunday night in south Phoenix left a man dead.

What we know:

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded on Aug. 3 to 27th Avenue and Broadway Road for reports of a shooting just before 9:45 p.m.

Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters.

Two adults were detained on the scene.

What we don't know:

No identities were released. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

"This is extremely early in the investigation, and officers are still working on identifying what occurred," police said.

What's next:

Detectives will investigate the shooting.

