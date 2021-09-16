Man shot in leg during robbery outside trendy Philippe Chow restaurant

The NYPD was searching for a pair of suspects and a getaway driver in the shooting of a man outside trendy Philippe Chow restaurant on Manhattan's Upper East Side.

At about 10 p.m. Wednesday, two men with guns approached the outdoor dining area of the restaurant on East 60th Street. One of the suspects threatened diners at one table while the other suspect targeted a second table.

A man in his 30s handed over a Rolex while a 28-year-old man at another table attempted to grab the gun from the suspect. The man was shot in the leg during the confrontation.

The suspects fled the scene in a blue sedan and headed westbound on East 60th Street.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The victim, who was on a first date at the swanky Chinese restaurant, was taken to NY Presbyterian/Cornell Medical Center in stable condition, according to the NY Daily News.

Philippe Chow was named after famed chef Philippe Chow. His eateries are frequented by celebrities including Cardi B and Justin Bieber.