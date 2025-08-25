Expand / Collapse search
Man shot and robbed while walking on Phoenix street: PD

August 25, 2025
Phoenix Police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot while walking in the area of 35th Avenue and McDowell.

The Brief

    • A man was shot and robbed in the Maryvale area of Phoenix, according to police.
    • Officers responded to a shooting call on Sunday night near 38th Avenue and McDowell Road.
    • The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man was taken to the hospital after he was shot and robbed in the Maryvale area over the weekend.

What we know:

According to a statement released on Aug. 25, officers responded to a shooting call at around 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 24, in the area of 38th Avenue and McDowell Road.

"When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound," read a portion of the statement.

Police say the victim told officers he was walking in the area of 37th Avenue and McDowell Road when he was confronted by another man.

"The victim walked away, and the suspect fired a gun towards the victim and stuck him," investigators wrote. "The suspect took property from the victim and took off on foot."

Per the statement, the victim's injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to the hospital.

What's next:

Police say while officers searched the area, they were unable to find the suspect. An investigation remains ongoing.

