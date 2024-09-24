Man shot through window of his Glendale home, suspect sought: PD

The Brief A suspect shot a man through the window of his home near 51st and Grovers Avenues, police said. The victim suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect is not in custody.



A man is expected to survive after police say a suspect shot through the window of his home in Glendale.

The shooting happened at about 11 p.m. on Sept. 23 near 51st and Grovers Avenues.

Police say when officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

"Detectives responded to the scene and learned the victim was in the house when the unknown suspect shot through a window hitting the victim," Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said.

The suspect fled the scene after the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.