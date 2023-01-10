Man shot while driving in Glendale, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A man has serious injuries after police say he was shot while driving on Jan. 10 in Glendale.
Glendale Police say the shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road.
"The initial investigation revealed an adult male subject was driving in the area when he was shot by an unknown suspect," police said.
The victim was taken to a hospital. The suspect remains on the loose.
No further details were released.
