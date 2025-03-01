Man stabbed at Tempe IKEA store in critical condition, police say

The Brief A man was hospitalized after being stabbed at an IKEA store in Tempe. No suspect information has been released.



An investigation is underway after a stabbing happened at an Ikea store near Priest Drive and Elliot Road on March 1.

What we know:

Police were called to the IKEA parking lot after a man ran from the store, saying he was stabbed and needed help.

What they're saying:

"Officers arrived on scene and learned the man spoke another language and had trouble communicating initially. Eventually officers were able to learn from the man that he was stabbed by a co-worker," said Tempe Police in a statement provided at 11:52 a.m. to FOX 10.

The other side:

Just before 5:25 p.m., IKEA US released a statement to FOX 10:

"The safety of IKEA customers and co-workers is always our highest priority. This afternoon, an incident occurred involving two employees of a third-party contractor at our IKEA Tempe store. No IKEA co-workers or customers were involved or harmed in this incident. IKEA is cooperating with the Tempe Police Department. As this is an active investigation, we cannot comment further, and inquiries should be directed to the Tempe Police Department."

What we don't know:

There's no word on any suspects, arrests or possible motive. The names of the victim and third-party contractor have not been released.

Map of where the stabbing took place: