Man stabbed to death, another hit by car in Phoenix, police say

A man was stabbed to death and another was struck by a car in Phoenix Thursday night, and police are trying to figure out the culprits responsible.

Officers responded to an area near 35th Avenue and Grand at around 8:45 p.m. and found the two injured men. Both were hospitalized.

The man who was stabbed died at the hospital, and the man who was struck by the car is in stable condition.

"Information was learned that the suspect had stabbed the victim then ran to a car where a second suspect was waiting," said Sgt. Brian Bower with Phoenix PD.

They drove off, hitting the other victim while fleeing.

The investigation is ongoing.

