Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said.

The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road.

The victim, an adult man, died from his injuries at the hospital. His name was not released.

Witnesses were able to describe the suspect to police, and officers were able to find and detain 40-year-old Mitchell Dupoux in connection to the stabbing.

Dupoux was booked into jail.

The deadly attack is still under investigation.

