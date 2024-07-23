Man struck and killed after trying to get city bus to stop: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police say a man is dead, following a crash that involved a city bus.

Per a statement released by Phoenix Police on July 23, officers were called to the area of Central Avenue and Van Buren Street at around 11:45 p.m. on July 22 for reports of a crash.

"When officers arrived, they located the adult male pedestrian with serious injuries," read a portion of the statement. "Life saving measures were attempted but the man did not survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. The city bus remained on scene."

The male victim has not been identified.

"Preliminary information suggests that the bus was westbound on Van Buren Street and making a right turn onto Central Avenue when the pedestrian attempted to get the bus to stop. The man was banging on the door and walking next to the bus. The bus driver did not stop due to the area not being designated as a bus stop. The pedestrian lost his footing and fell into the roadway after which he was struck by the bus," investigators wrote.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Area where the crash happened