Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Phoenix shooting

By
Published  June 16, 2025 8:14am MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
Man in critical condition after Phoenix shooting

The Brief

    • A man has life-threatening injuries after being shot on June 16 near 35th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
    • No suspects are in custody.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

PHOENIX - A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Monday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood.

What we know:

The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.

When Phoenix Police officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Roads in the area were shut down due to the investigation.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any details on possible suspects. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. 

Map of where the shooting happened

The Source

  • The Phoenix Police Department

