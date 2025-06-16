Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX - A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Monday morning in a Phoenix neighborhood.
What we know:
The shooting happened just after 5 a.m. near 35th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard.
When Phoenix Police officers got to the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Roads in the area were shut down due to the investigation.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any details on possible suspects. It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of where the shooting happened