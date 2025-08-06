Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, San Carlos, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Gila County, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Superior, Kofa, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Northwest Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Yuma County, Dripping Springs, New River Mesa, Tonto Basin, Southeast Yuma County, East Valley, Central La Paz, Mazatzal Mountains, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Aguila Valley, Globe/Miami, Buckeye/Avondale, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Parker Valley, Deer Valley, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County
3
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Man survives 63 hours lost in Arizona wilderness with 'Man vs. Wild' knowledge, faith

By
Published  August 6, 2025 4:52pm MST
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
Arizona man survives being lost in the wilderness

Arizona man survives being lost in the wilderness

The Brief

    • A chaperone on a Catholic teen retreat survived for 63 hours after getting lost while hiking in Fossil Creek.
    • He credits his survival to lessons from the show "Man vs. Wild," using his faith to persevere until he was rescued on a highway.

Joe Sullivan, a chaperone for a Catholic teen boys retreat, found himself lost for 63 hours after getting separated from his group while hiking Fossil Creek.

What we know:

Sullivan, who relied on lessons from the television show "Man vs. Wild" to survive, followed the river, conserved energy and avoided hiking in the heat of the day. He ate prickly pears and prayed over the water he drank, saying he never got sick.

As the hours passed, Sullivan grew discouraged, seeing mirages and hearing voices. He even missed a rescue helicopter searching for him.

Joe Sullivan

"I see it and then, zoom. It's gone," he said. "I'm like, really?"

Clinging to his faith, Sullivan said he had "the best prayer in my entire life" while sleeping under the stars. Knowing his only other option was to "stay and die," he began to climb up the rocky terrain.

After falling multiple times, he finally made it to a highway Tuesday morning and was rescued by a passing driver.

Featured

Joe Sullivan: Arizona man found safe after going missing while on retreat hike
article

Joe Sullivan: Arizona man found safe after going missing while on retreat hike

On Saturday, Joe Sullivan went missing while on a retreat hike at Fossil Creek, and Tuesday brought some good news for those who know the man.

What's next:

Now recovering from cuts and bruises, Sullivan says the experience has left a permanent mark.

"There's a reason for this. And God has something for me ahead," he said.

Man recounts ordeal after getting lost while hiking | Full interview

Man recounts ordeal after getting lost while hiking | Full interview

Map of the area where Sullivan went missing

The Source

  • FOX 10's Lauren Clark reported on this story through an interview with Joe Sullivan.

ArizonaNewsGila CountyYavapai County