Man survives 63 hours lost in Arizona wilderness with 'Man vs. Wild' knowledge, faith

Joe Sullivan, a chaperone for a Catholic teen boys retreat, found himself lost for 63 hours after getting separated from his group while hiking Fossil Creek.

What we know:

Sullivan, who relied on lessons from the television show "Man vs. Wild" to survive, followed the river, conserved energy and avoided hiking in the heat of the day. He ate prickly pears and prayed over the water he drank, saying he never got sick.

As the hours passed, Sullivan grew discouraged, seeing mirages and hearing voices. He even missed a rescue helicopter searching for him.

Joe Sullivan

"I see it and then, zoom. It's gone," he said. "I'm like, really?"

Clinging to his faith, Sullivan said he had "the best prayer in my entire life" while sleeping under the stars. Knowing his only other option was to "stay and die," he began to climb up the rocky terrain.

After falling multiple times, he finally made it to a highway Tuesday morning and was rescued by a passing driver.

Featured article

What's next:

Now recovering from cuts and bruises, Sullivan says the experience has left a permanent mark.

"There's a reason for this. And God has something for me ahead," he said.

Map of the area where Sullivan went missing