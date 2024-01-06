Man suspected of causing DUI crash in Phoenix that sent another driver to the hospital

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Black Mesa Area
18
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Hard Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 1:00 PM MST until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 12:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SAT 7:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 11:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau

Man suspected of causing DUI crash in Phoenix that sent another driver to the hospital

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A 26-year-old man is behind bars after Phoenix Police say he caused a DUI crash early in the morning on Jan. 6.

At around 1 a.m. near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road, Phoenix Police say Jesten Calderon Jimenez, 26, was headed eastbound on Dobbins Road when he collided with another driver who was turning left.

"Preliminary information suggests that both vehicles were eastbound on Dobbins Road when the victim attempted to make a left turn onto Central Avenue.  At the same time Jimenez attempted to pass the victim’s vehicle on the left causing the collision," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer.

The victim, a man, is in the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Jimenez was arrested and police say he's believed to have been under the influence. He's accused of aggravated assault and DUI.

Map of where the crash happened:


 