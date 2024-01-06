Man suspected of causing DUI crash in Phoenix that sent another driver to the hospital

A 26-year-old man is behind bars after Phoenix Police say he caused a DUI crash early in the morning on Jan. 6.

At around 1 a.m. near Central Avenue and Dobbins Road, Phoenix Police say Jesten Calderon Jimenez, 26, was headed eastbound on Dobbins Road when he collided with another driver who was turning left.

"Preliminary information suggests that both vehicles were eastbound on Dobbins Road when the victim attempted to make a left turn onto Central Avenue. At the same time Jimenez attempted to pass the victim’s vehicle on the left causing the collision," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer.

The victim, a man, is in the hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Jimenez was arrested and police say he's believed to have been under the influence. He's accused of aggravated assault and DUI.

Map of where the crash happened:



