Man taken to the hospital following stabbing at Phoenix apartment complex: PD
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man is hospitalized following a stabbing that happened during the overnight hours on March 30.
What we know:
Per a statement, officers were called to an apartment complex near 52nd Street and McDowell Road at around 2:30 a.m. for a stabbing incident. Later, fire crews responded to the scene, and took the victim to the hospital.
Police said the victim was listed in critical condition, as of Sunday.
What's next:
"Officers were able to detain another man involved in the incident. Detectives are currently investigating the stabbing," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement on the matter.