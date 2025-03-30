Man taken to the hospital following stabbing at Phoenix apartment complex: PD

The Brief A man is in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Phoenix. Officers were called to the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Road at around 2:30 a.m. on March 30. "Officers were able to detain another man involved in the incident," police officials say.



Phoenix Police say a man is hospitalized following a stabbing that happened during the overnight hours on March 30.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were called to an apartment complex near 52nd Street and McDowell Road at around 2:30 a.m. for a stabbing incident. Later, fire crews responded to the scene, and took the victim to the hospital.

Police said the victim was listed in critical condition, as of Sunday.

What's next:

"Officers were able to detain another man involved in the incident. Detectives are currently investigating the stabbing," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement on the matter.

Area where the stabbing happened