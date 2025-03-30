Expand / Collapse search
Man taken to the hospital following stabbing at Phoenix apartment complex: PD

By
Updated  March 30, 2025 6:25pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Phoenix stabbing leaves man in critical condition

The incident, according to Phoenix Police, happened at an apartment complex in the area of 52nd Avenue and McDowell Road. Officials also say one person was detained on scene.

The Brief

    • A man is in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Phoenix.
    • Officers were called to the area of 52nd Street and McDowell Road at around 2:30 a.m. on March 30.
    • "Officers were able to detain another man involved in the incident," police officials say.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a man is hospitalized following a stabbing that happened during the overnight hours on March 30.

What we know:

Per a statement, officers were called to an apartment complex near 52nd Street and McDowell Road at around 2:30 a.m. for a stabbing incident. Later, fire crews responded to the scene, and took the victim to the hospital.

Police said the victim was listed in critical condition, as of Sunday.

What's next:

"Officers were able to detain another man involved in the incident. Detectives are currently investigating the stabbing," read a portion of Phoenix Police's statement on the matter.

Area where the stabbing happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Phoenix Police Department.

