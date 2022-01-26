Man took $300 while robbing adult book store with shotgun in Lake Havasu City, sheriff's officials say

article

Officials with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office say they have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at an adult book store in 2021.

According to a statement released on Jan. 26, the incident happened on Sept. 28, 2021, when the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Matthew Brode McWhirter, entered a business, pointed a shotgun at an employee, and demanded money from the cash register. McWhirter later fled the scene, and the employee at the business called police. Deputies searched the area for McWhirter, with no results.

The business, officials say, is an adult book store, and the suspect allegedly took about $300 from the business.

McWhirter, according to investigators, was identified as a suspect during a subsequent investigation, and he was arrested on Jan. 25.

"After questioning, he was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility in Kingman for felony charges of Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault," read a portion of the statement.

Investigators say a search warrant was executed at McWhirter's residence, and during the search, detectives found a distinct shotgun that is similar to the one seen on video surveillance of the robbery.

"Detectives also located a bandana, clothing, and shoes, all consistent with the items used during the robbery," read a portion of the statement.

