Expand / Collapse search

Body found on Tucson road had ‘obvious signs of trauma’: Sheriff's office

By Associated Press
Published 
Updated 12:26PM
Crime and Public Safety
Associated Press
Crime scene tape article

TUCSON, Ariz. - Authorities say the person found dead near a campground along the road that leads up Mount Lemmon outside Tucson was a male who had "obvious signs of trauma."

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Jan. 26 the person found dead Tuesday along a trail near the Molino Basin Campground in the Catalina National Forest hasn’t been identified.

The department also said in a brief statement that no arrests have been made and that the investigating was continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.



 

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters