Body found on Tucson road had ‘obvious signs of trauma’: Sheriff's office
article
TUCSON, Ariz. - Authorities say the person found dead near a campground along the road that leads up Mount Lemmon outside Tucson was a male who had "obvious signs of trauma."
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Jan. 26 the person found dead Tuesday along a trail near the Molino Basin Campground in the Catalina National Forest hasn’t been identified.
The department also said in a brief statement that no arrests have been made and that the investigating was continuing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
