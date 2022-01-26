Hiker falls off Flatiron Summit, dies after trying to take a photo at the trail's edge

article

A hiker has died after falling from the Flatiron peak at Lost Dutchman State Park, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they received a 911 call just after midnight on Jan. 24 after another hiker reported that his friend, 21-year-old Richard Jacobson, had fallen from the mountain.

The two had been camping on top of Flatiron when Jacobson went to the edge of the trail to take a photo.

Jacobson reportedly slipped and fell, and officials found his body nearly 700 feet below.

No other information was released.

