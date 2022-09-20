Expand / Collapse search
Man who drove flaming trailer through Kaufman County arrested

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 4

KAUFMAN, Texas - The driver known as "Rocket Man" on social media for pulling a flaming trailer has been arrested, according to the Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office.

Video showed the man driving through Kaufman County on July 31, causing at least three grassfires. 

RELATED: Burning trailer causes 3 fires in Kaufman County; authorities search for driver

The driver involved unhitched the burning trailer on a bridge and fled the scene before authorities arrived to put out the flames.

Jeffery-Furr-current-mug.jpg

Jeffery Furr (Source: Kaufman County)

The suspected driver, Jeffrey Furr was a wanted fugitive for arson at the time of the incident. He was arrested 100 miles away in Hood County.

The 43-year-old was named one of Kaufman County's most wanted. 