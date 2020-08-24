Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
6
Excessive Heat Warning
from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Wind and Dust Advisory
from MON 2:00 PM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Man whose daughter was killed in Parkland shooting speaks in support of Trump at RNC

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 8 mins ago
2020 Election
FOX TV Digital Team
article

In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, Andrew Pollack, father of Meadow Pollack who was killed in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, addresses the virtual convention on August 24,

Expand

WASHINGTON - Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed in the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, delivered remarks in support of President Donald Trump at the 2020 Republican National Convention’s opening night on Monday.

“I truly believe the safety of our kids depends on whether this man is reelected,” Pollack said in support of Trump.

Ahead of his speech, Pollack made an appearance on “FOX & Friends Weekend” on Aug. 23, where he said he was “honored” to speak at the mostly virtual RNC, claiming “teachers and students will be a lot safer with President Trump for another four years.”

Pollack has previously been critical of the Obama-Biden administration and what he referred to as their policies on “restorative justice programs.” 

He said the programs allowed for a student to “assault a teacher, another student, rob an iPhone, steal drugs, and they would put them in a so-called ‘healing circle’ and they thought that would benefit students, which it really does the opposite. It sets them up for failure, and it lets them slip through the cracks, and that’s what happened in Parkland.”

During Monday night’s convention, Pollack criticized “far-left Democrats” who he said made the shooting that killed his daughter possible with policies he’s openly spoken against. 

During Sunday’s “FOX & Friends” interview, Pollack shared his stance on gun control, saying, “the Second Amendment means more to me than it ever has.”

“My daughter was in that school – hundreds of calls to 911 and no one came in to save my daughter that day. She was shot nine times. So for me, it’s more important than anything to be able to defend my family and my friends if something ever happened,” Pollack said.

“Democrats want to remove police officers from public schools, which is ludicrous to me. Under President Trump, that won’t happen, and I’m always here to support law enforcement when they need us most and that’s right now.”

Pollack founded The School Safety Grant, which works with law enforcement and schools to revamp technology and connect school security systems with first responders. The funding is aimed at providing tactical assistance to law enforcement to accelerate entry time and neutralize a potential suspect as soon as possible.

Last week, another parent of a victim to the Parkland shooting spoke at the Democratic convention. 

Fred Guttenberg spoke about Biden's compassion following the murder of his daughter at the 2018 school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Both fathers have become outspoken in politics since the death of their children speaking out from different sides of the aisle. 

While Pollack spoke out against lenient policies that he said contributed to the shooting, Guttenberg has become openly critical of current firearm laws speaking out for gun control.

 FOX News contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 
 