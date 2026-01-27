Border Patrol involved in Arizona shooting; protests mount following Phoenix bar raids | Nightly Roundup

article
PHOENIX - Sheriffs in Pima County investigating Border Patrol-involved shooting; Protests continue after federal agents raided sports bars in Phoenix; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 27, 2026.
1. Protests in Phoenix after federal agents raided sports bars
After federal agents raided 15 Valley sports bars on Monday, protesters took to the streets Tuesday, marching to the ICE Phoenix field office.
2. Border Patrol involved in southern Arizona shooting
PCSD says a man from the Pima County community of Sahuarita is in serious condition following a shooting that involved Border Patrol agents.
3. Man gets life sentence over deadly ‘revenge shooting’
An Arizona man will spend the rest of his life in prison for shooting and killing another man, in what officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office called a "revenge shooting."
4. Sub allegedly punched Buckeye student during class
Sarah Short, 54, allegedly punched a fifth grader during class at Odyssey Prep Academy in Buckeye.
5. "They mistook him for the shooter"
Relatives of Christian Diaz say a Phoenix Police officer fatally shot the father Monday evening while he was subduing an armed intruder who had broken into his home and wounded his son.
A look at your weather for tomorrow
The high country will see cooler temperatures Wednesday, but the Valley will remain warm. FOX 10's Erica Horvatin looks ahead to the gradual warm-up in the forecast later this week.
