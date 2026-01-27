Border Patrol involved in Arizona shooting; protests mount following Phoenix bar raids | Nightly Roundup

article

Sheriffs in Pima County investigating Border Patrol-involved shooting; Protests continue after federal agents raided sports bars in Phoenix; and more - here's a look at your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, January 27, 2026.

1. Protests in Phoenix after federal agents raided sports bars

2. Border Patrol involved in southern Arizona shooting

3. Man gets life sentence over deadly ‘revenge shooting’

4. Sub allegedly punched Buckeye student during class

5. "They mistook him for the shooter"

